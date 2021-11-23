Advertisement

Thanksgiving travel expected to bounce back -- What Michiganders can expect on their holiday drive

AAA said people are more comfortable traveling
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though COVID cases are surging again, AAA expects the roads to be as busy as they were for Thanksgiving before the pandemic.

“I’m excited to visit my family for the holiday. It’s been a while since I’ve been down there, especially during Thanksgiving. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Pamela Horn, who is traveling to Indiana.

The tradition was put on hold last year because of the pandemic, but this year, AAA said people are more comfortable traveling.

“Now the US borders are open again, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is again high on the list for people who want to reunite with their loved ones for Thanksgiving,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokeswoman.

More than a million Michiganders are expected to drive out of town. That’s why Woodland said people should allow for some extra time Thanksgiving weekend.

“There’s going to be busier roads, busier airports,” she said.

Woodland said people can expect more of the same as we head into Christmas.

“I think everyone is definitely ready to get out there and certainly reunite with loved ones,” said Woodland.

Horn said all the travel headaches that might happen this weekend will be worth it.

“We all get together after work. We usually play bingo or cards or just hang out and enjoy each other,” said Horn.

AAA expects the roads to be busiest around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday -- it is recommended to wait until the evening to leave if you can.

