Advertisement

Suspect in Lansing shooting, car chase charged with multiple felonies

Karl Lockridge III
Karl Lockridge III(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis, Dane Kelly and Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a shooting that lead to a police chase and car crash on Monday has been charged and identified.

The incident began Monday, when police say the suspect, now identified as Karl Lockridge III, shot two people at a home located near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street. The victims -- a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man -- were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Authorities said an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that matched the suspect’s on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Saginaw Street. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the suspected gunman fled, resulting in a pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Ottawa and Walnut streets. No injuries were reported, though the crash left on car on its side and another severely damaged.

When Lockridge was taken into custody, police say they found a gun in his possession. He is charged with:

  • Count 1: Assault with the Intent to Murder
  • Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder
  • Count 4: Weapons – Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons – Firearms - Possession by Felon
  • Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3rd
  • Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3rd
  • Count 8: Body Armor – Wearing during commission of Violent Crime
  • Count 9: Police Officer - Fleeing – 3rd degree

Bond has been remanded. Lockridge is next schedule in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons for a probable cause conference on Dec. 02 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
WILX Weather Webcast 11/23/2021 PM
11 am 11.23.21