Suspect in Lansing shooting, car chase charged with multiple felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a shooting that lead to a police chase and car crash on Monday has been charged and identified.

The incident began Monday, when police say the suspect, now identified as Karl Lockridge III, shot two people at a home located near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street. The victims -- a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man -- were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Authorities said an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that matched the suspect’s on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Saginaw Street. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the suspected gunman fled, resulting in a pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Ottawa and Walnut streets. No injuries were reported, though the crash left on car on its side and another severely damaged.

When Lockridge was taken into custody, police say they found a gun in his possession. He is charged with:

Count 1: Assault with the Intent to Murder

Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder

Count 4: Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons – Firearms - Possession by Felon

Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3rd

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm – 3rd

Count 8: Body Armor – Wearing during commission of Violent Crime

Count 9: Police Officer - Fleeing – 3rd degree

Bond has been remanded. Lockridge is next schedule in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons for a probable cause conference on Dec. 02 at 1:30 p.m.

