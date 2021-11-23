Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seek 3 suspected in counterfeit money complaint

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a counterfeit money complaint that took place Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. at a Walmart. The three suspects left in a silver Ford Escape. Police believe the Escape may be a 2008-2012 model.

A photo of the vehicle can be seen below.

The three suspects fled the scene in what police believe is a 2008-2012 Ford Escape. (WILX)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743 3411, ext. 7267, or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 989-720-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.