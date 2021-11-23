Residents can weigh in on final two candidates for LPD Chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is getting closer to naming its next leader for the Lansing Police Department. On Tuesday, residents will have a chance to weigh in on the final two candidates.

The search is down to current interim-chief Captain Ellery Sosebee and Captain Jason Matson from the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

Sosebee has been serving as interim chief since June. He joined LPD as an officer in 2002 and was promoted to captain in 2019. He is a graduate of Michigan State University. He was named interim chief in June following Chief Daryl Green’s retirement.

Captain Matson has over 18 years of law enforcement experience. He has served as captain for the Bakersfield Police Department since 2017.

Both candidates will be answering the questions from the people of Lansing Tuesday night during a virtual forum.

Residents were able to submit questions online until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The forum will be virtual only and will be available to view live on the City of Lansing Facebook page. It will also be recorded and available to view on the City of Lansing YouTube page.

A total of 20 candidates applied for the position. Several were evaluated by the selection committee, who recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process.

After the forum, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be conducting his final interviews with the two candidates on Nov. 30 before the next chief is named.

