Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Douglas Hammonds in court Friday, Feb. 21
Former pastor pleads guilty to embezzlement

Latest News

Mid-Michigan party stores sees liquor shortage due to supply chain issues
Mid-Michigan party stores sees liquor shortage due to supply chain issues
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
Liquor bottles
Mid-Michigan party stores sees liquor shortage due to supply chain issues
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial