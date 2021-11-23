Penn State Gives Franklin Ten Year Extension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Penn State announced Tuesday a ten year contract extension for football coach James Franklin which runs through the 2031 season. Penn State is 7-4 this season and close out its schedule at Michigan State at 3:30pm this Saturday. Franklin has a 67-32 record in his tenure at the school. Terms were not announced.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.