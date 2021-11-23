Advertisement

Penn State Gives Franklin Ten Year Extension

Penn State's Derek Dowrey, right, kisses the trophy held by coach James Franklin after Penn...
Penn State's Derek Dowrey, right, kisses the trophy held by coach James Franklin after Penn State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Indianapolis. Penn State won 38-31. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Penn State announced Tuesday a ten year contract extension for football coach James Franklin which runs through the 2031 season. Penn State is 7-4 this season and close out its schedule at Michigan State at 3:30pm this Saturday. Franklin has a 67-32 record in his tenure at the school. Terms were not announced.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Jason Garrett reflects on bringing Cowboys to Hawaii
Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator Garrett
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the...
Lions Leaning to Goff Starting Thursday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Lose to Brooklyn St. Francis
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Notdeworthy Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Beadlescomb