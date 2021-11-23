OSU Coach Day reflects on win over MSU, looks ahead to The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) – Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day spoke with the media ahead of this weekend’s game in Ann Arbor.

This will be Day’s second game against Michigan as head coach. He was named head coach in 2019, a season where the Buckeyes beat both Michigan and Michigan State. Ohio State beat MSU last season but did not play Michigan due to COVID-19 cases.

The Game will kick off at noon and is the 117th meeting between the University of Michigan and Ohio State. It’s the most versus an opponent for each team.

“It was the third game we had canceled that year,” Day said of the 2020 date. “I don’t think we need any other motivation. It’s two good teams playing for a chance to go to Indianapolis.”

A trip to the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis is on the line as the Buckeyes are in first place at 8-0 in the conference where Michigan is second with a 7-1 record.

The Buckeyes have won nine straight against Michigan in the historic rivalry. Michigan leads all-time 58-51-6.

Last weekend in Columbus, the Buckeyes defeated the Spartans 56-7. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for six touchdowns in the first half alone. Stroud was 32-35 for 432 yards. At one point in the game, Stroud had completed 17 passes in a row, a school record.

Ohio State limited the Spartans to just 224 total yards, 66 of those being on the ground. The Buckeyes did not give up a score until early in the fourth quarter.

“I think, now that we’re eleven games into this thing, we know who we are and what we need to do. When we’re all playing together, we’re pretty dangerous,” Coach Day said. “But all it takes is being a little bit off here and there and it’s different. That’s why we have to bring it every week. We talked about it last week: the best team doesn’t win, the team that plays the best wins. The competition is on this week to prepare as much as we can and even then, it only gives you a chance.”

When speaking on the atmosphere in the tunnel at the Big House, Day noted that there have been coaches with a history, barking at each other.

“I watched this game going up,” Day said. “I understand what it means to so many people. At their place, it’s going to be a wild environment. The adrenaline is going now.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.