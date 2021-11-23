One dead, two wounded, child missing, following home explosion in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A child is missing, one adult is dead and two people have been injured following a home explosion in Flint.

Monday night a home in the 3900 block of Hogarth Street exploded, destroying that house and neighboring homes. Windows were blown out on homes farther from the center of the blast, which was strong enough to be felt as far away as Burton and Grand Blanc.

One Flint resident, identified only as a person in their 70′s, is dead as a result of the explosion. Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper said they were found in one of the neighboring homes. A child, stated to be 3 years old, is missing, with police and fire rescue teams searching for them.

Two people sustained injuries in the blast. One was described as the mother of the missing child, while the other is a man who was badly burned.

During a press conference Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked the city’s police and fire departments for their quick work following the explosion. He also thanked the fire departments from neighboring towns who fought two other fires in the city while all of Flint’s resources were committed to dealing with the explosion.

During the press conference, Neeley said, “We’re still assessing the cause of the explosion.”

Officials are still checking the damage to the area and have not yet decided whether the buildings in the area are safe enough for residents to retrieve their belongings. As a safety precaution, Consumers Energy has shut off power to the area.

Those interested in assisting the victims of the explosion may do so through the United Way AT THIS LINK.

