Notdeworthy Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Beadlescomb

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State graduate student Morgan Beadlescomb, following up a fifth place finish at the NCAA championships on Saturday, has been named the 2021 Big Ten cross country men’s athlete of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday. Beadlescomb finished fifth at the NCAA meet, recording a personal best time of 28:50.6. Beadlescomb concludes his collegiate career as a three time all Big Ten selection. Beadlescomb begins his final collegiate indoor track season December 3rd when MSU heads to the GVSU Holiday Open.

