In My View: Spartan’s Big Ten ranking in jeopardy

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big game for Michigan State Saturday and a rebound is necessary.

A win sends the Spartans to a good bowl game, but a loss would mean three losses in the Final Four games and MSU would fall considerably in the Big Ten’s bowl pecking order.

This is not a good matchup for the Spartans in my view. And MSU is banged up. This could be a toughie.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

