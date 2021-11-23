In My View: Saturday’s game will determine MSU’s bowl game fate
This could be a toughie.
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big game for Michigan State Saturday and a rebound is necessary.
A win sends the Spartans to a good bowl game—but a loss would mean three losses in the final four games and MSU would fall considerably in the Big Ten’s bowl pecking order.
And this is not a good matchup for the Spartans in my view. And MSU is banged up.
This could be a toughie.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.