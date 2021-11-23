MSU Women Lose to Brooklyn St. Francis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team completed a two game non conference trip to New York City with a 66-63 loss Tuesday afternoon to Brooklyn St. Francis. The Spartans lost to Fordham on Sunday 71-67. MSU’s record falls to 4-2 heading into a Friday game at Oakland. That team lost to Michigan 69-58 on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.