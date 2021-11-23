MSU Women Lose to Brooklyn St. Francis
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team completed a two game non conference trip to New York City with a 66-63 loss Tuesday afternoon to Brooklyn St. Francis. The Spartans lost to Fordham on Sunday 71-67. MSU’s record falls to 4-2 heading into a Friday game at Oakland. That team lost to Michigan 69-58 on Monday night.
