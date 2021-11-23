Mid-Michigan viewers give big to High Five Turkey Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of mid-Michigan families will have a Happy Thanksgiving thanks to the generosity of News 10 viewers.

2021 High Five Turkey Drive organizer Marsha Keenoy says WILX viewers and others donated more than $5,000. The donations will allow the organization to deliver more than 350 turkeys to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, to help families throughout mid-Michigan. This means thousands of people will have a Thanksgiving meal they may not have had otherwise.

“News 10 viewers continue to give back to our community when they need it the most,” said WILX News Director Mike Schram, “During this holiday season, our station is grateful to work with an amazing group of community partners. We want to make sure all families have a good meal to celebrate the holiday season.”

Each $15 donation provides a 12-14 pound turkey, serving about twelve people. $20 provides a turkey and side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal. Although many donations were made online, several generous organizations, churches, and individuals dropped off checks at the WILX Studios. “Whether it’s Toys for Tots, shoes for our recent drive, or checks for the turkey drive, these people are going out of their way to help others, and it’s wonderful to see,” said WILX GM Debbie Petersmark.

The High Five Turkey Drive has helped local families every year since 2010. It is a partnership between Orange Insoles, Playmakers, Midwest Independent Retailers Association, WILX News 10, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank. All donations are tax-deductible. You can donate to the High Five Turkey Drive anytime by mailing a check payable to MIRA Foundation to 5779 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322.

Thank you for helping News 10 Make an Impact this holiday season.

