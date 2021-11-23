Advertisement

Mid-Michigan party stores sees liquor shortage due to supply chain issues

Multiple factors impacting alcohol availability
Liquor bottles
Liquor bottles(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the holidays fast approaching, the biggest drinking season is in full swing.

Before you mix your favorite holiday cocktail, you may have to settle for a few alternatives. The latest victim of supply chain issues is liquor.

Related: Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, survey finds

“If we don’t have it due to it being out of stock, try to get something that’s similar,” said Daniel Mitchell, a manager at Booze Barn in Lansing.

Mitchell said the liquor shortage is impacting stores across Mid-Michigan, including his own.

“You have shipping problems, you have glass shortages, you have the aging requirements that need to be met -- dealing with all of those things at once,” Mitchell said.

Aside from importing and bottling issues, multiple liquor stores are complaining about a lack of shipments in tequila -- which requires an aging process. It’s an issue many companies have fallen behind on and can’t do anything about.

“Once these companies get behind, stuff has to sit in barrels for X amount of time,” Mitchell said. “You can’t speed that up, unfortunately.”

He said aging has been a problem that stemmed back from the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“It’s been going on for a good -- almost two years now,” Mitchell said. “Luckily, here we have a good group of customers that are understanding, know this is something a little bit out of our hands and we’re trying to do the best we can to make them happy at the end of the day.”

Mitchell said the good news is that most liquor stores should be able to provide some other options if your usual liquor is out of stock.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing

Latest News

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Chief candidates to answer public questions in virtual forum
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen trailer.
Authorities seek stolen Middlebury Township trailer
Authorities are looking for three persons of interest in connection with a counterfeit money...
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seek 3 suspected in counterfeit money complaint
Play of the Week: DeWitt and St. Joseph