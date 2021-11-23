Advertisement

LPD recovers vehicle from hit and run that killed teen

Investigators are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified, found, and recovered the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident last week.

LPD has not revealed any identifying information on the vehicle, but earlier reports say a possible suspect vehicle was a 1998-2004 Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma in a light color, with damage to the passenger side headlight.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, a crash occurred at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side.

Police were dispatched to the area at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured 13-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate he was walking on or along the side of W. Jolly Road when he was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Monika Ford at 517-483-6862.

