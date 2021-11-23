Advertisement

Lions Leaning to Goff Starting Thursday

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he is leaning to having quarterback Jared Goff start Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. Goff missed this past Sunday’s game at Cleveland with an oblique injury suffered a week earlier in a tie game at Pittsburgh. The Bears are expected to start Andy Dalton at quarterback over the injured Justin Fields. The Bears beat the Lions 24-14 back in September in Chicago. The Bears have a 3-7 record while the Lions are 0-9-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Jason Garrett reflects on bringing Cowboys to Hawaii
Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator Garrett
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Lose to Brooklyn St. Francis
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Notdeworthy Big Ten Honor For MSU’s Beadlescomb
Penn State's Derek Dowrey, right, kisses the trophy held by coach James Franklin after Penn...
Penn State Gives Franklin Ten Year Extension