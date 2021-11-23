Lions Leaning to Goff Starting Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he is leaning to having quarterback Jared Goff start Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. Goff missed this past Sunday’s game at Cleveland with an oblique injury suffered a week earlier in a tie game at Pittsburgh. The Bears are expected to start Andy Dalton at quarterback over the injured Justin Fields. The Bears beat the Lions 24-14 back in September in Chicago. The Bears have a 3-7 record while the Lions are 0-9-1.

