Advertisement

Lansing Police Chief candidates to answer public questions in virtual forum

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is one step closer to naming a new leader for its police department.

On Tuesday, residents are asked to give input on the final two candidates for Lansing Police Department chief.

The search had been narrowed down from 20 applicants to two: interim chief Captain Ellery Sosebee and Capt. Jason Matson from the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

A virtual forum will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. Residents can submit questions for the two finalists here.

The forum will be online only and will be available to watch live on the City of Lansing’s official Facebook page here.

At the end of November, Sosebee and Matson will have a scheduled interview with Lansing mayor Andy Schor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing

Latest News

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen trailer.
Authorities seek stolen Middlebury Township trailer
Authorities are looking for three persons of interest in connection with a counterfeit money...
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seek 3 suspected in counterfeit money complaint
Play of the Week: DeWitt and St. Joseph
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge