Lansing Police Chief candidates to answer public questions in virtual forum

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is one step closer to naming a new leader for its police department.

On Tuesday, residents are asked to give input on the final two candidates for Lansing Police Department chief.

The search had been narrowed down from 20 applicants to two: interim chief Captain Ellery Sosebee and Capt. Jason Matson from the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

A virtual forum will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. Residents can submit questions for the two finalists here.

The forum will be online only and will be available to watch live on the City of Lansing’s official Facebook page here.

At the end of November, Sosebee and Matson will have a scheduled interview with Lansing mayor Andy Schor.

