Gov. Whitmer, Big Sean, Pistons distribute Thanksgiving meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Pistons, rapper Big Sean, and others to distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families.

Anyone in need of help this holiday can stop by to receive turkeys, two canned goods, a box of macaroni and cheese, a box of Jiffy mix, and a box of stuffing mix to put a meal on their table.

It’s part of the 23rd Annual River Rouge All-Star Giveback Tuesday, an annual event put on by the Tarence Wheeler Foundation. The giveaway starts in the back of River Rouge High School at 11 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-thru, but walkers will be welcomed.

