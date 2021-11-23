Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer, Big Sean, Pistons distribute Thanksgiving meals

It’s part of the 23rd Annual River Rouge All-Star Giveback Tuesday.
Turkey is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.
Turkey is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Pistons, rapper Big Sean, and others to distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families.

Anyone in need of help this holiday can stop by to receive turkeys, two canned goods, a box of macaroni and cheese, a box of Jiffy mix, and a box of stuffing mix to put a meal on their table.

It’s part of the 23rd Annual River Rouge All-Star Giveback Tuesday, an annual event put on by the Tarence Wheeler Foundation. The giveaway starts in the back of River Rouge High School at 11 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-thru, but walkers will be welcomed.

