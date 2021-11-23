Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator Garrett

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants tweeted the decision this afternoon, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties. There was no immediate word on who would replace Garrett for the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.

