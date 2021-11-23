Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were killed -- including a 4-year-old girl -- and two others were injured in a home explosion in Flint.

According to authorities, a residence -- located near the intersection of Hogarth and Nerda avenues -- exploded Monday night, destroying that house and damaging three nearby homes. Windows were blown out on homes farther from the center of the blast, which was strong enough to be felt as far away as Burton and Grand Blanc.

According to VolcanoDiscovery, the explosion registered roughly 3.4 on the Richter scale.

Residents in the area were evacuated out of precaution.

Police said two people were killed in the explosion -- a 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl. Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper said the 55-year-old woman was found in a nearby home.

The 4-year-old girl was initially reported missing, but fire crews found her body Tuesday.

The mother of the 4-year-old girl and a man were injured in the explosion. Police said the man was badly burned.

During a press conference Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked the city’s police and fire departments for their quick work following the explosion. He also thanked the fire departments from neighboring towns who fought two other fires in the city while all of Flint’s resources were committed to dealing with the explosion.

“We’re still assessing the cause of the explosion,” Neeley said.

Officials are still checking the damage to the area and have not yet decided whether the buildings in the area are safe enough for residents to retrieve their belongings. As a safety precaution, Consumers Energy has shut off power to the area.

Those interested in assisting the victims of the explosion may do so through the United Way AT THIS LINK.

Anyone impacted by the explosions is urged to contact the city of Flint at 810-410-2020.

