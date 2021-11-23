Advertisement

Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others

‘We’re still assessing the cause of the explosion’
By Jake Draugelis, Krystle Holleman and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were killed -- including a 4-year-old girl -- and two others were injured in a home explosion in Flint.

According to authorities, a residence -- located near the intersection of Hogarth and Nerda avenues -- exploded Monday night, destroying that house and damaging three nearby homes. Windows were blown out on homes farther from the center of the blast, which was strong enough to be felt as far away as Burton and Grand Blanc.

According to VolcanoDiscovery, the explosion registered roughly 3.4 on the Richter scale.

Residents in the area were evacuated out of precaution.

Police said two people were killed in the explosion -- a 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl. Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper said the 55-year-old woman was found in a nearby home.

The 4-year-old girl was initially reported missing, but fire crews found her body Tuesday.

The mother of the 4-year-old girl and a man were injured in the explosion. Police said the man was badly burned.

During a press conference Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked the city’s police and fire departments for their quick work following the explosion. He also thanked the fire departments from neighboring towns who fought two other fires in the city while all of Flint’s resources were committed to dealing with the explosion.

“We’re still assessing the cause of the explosion,” Neeley said.

Officials are still checking the damage to the area and have not yet decided whether the buildings in the area are safe enough for residents to retrieve their belongings. As a safety precaution, Consumers Energy has shut off power to the area.

Those interested in assisting the victims of the explosion may do so through the United Way AT THIS LINK.

Anyone impacted by the explosions is urged to contact the city of Flint at 810-410-2020.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Karl Lockridge III
Suspect in Lansing shooting, car chase charged with multiple felonies
WILX Weather Webcast 11/23/2021 PM
11 am 11.23.21