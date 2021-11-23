Advertisement

Feed Jackson event still on for 2021

Feed Jackson 2021
Feed Jackson 2021(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis and Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Feed Jackson event is still on for this year. The Kingdom Life Ministries will be providing a home-made Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s meal will be drive-through only to keep the event safe from any possible spread of coronavirus. Participants are asked to pull up to the drive-through window so the team at Kingdom Life Ministries can hand them a home cooked meal.

“We look forward to serving you again in person when it’s a little safer to do so,” Pastor Fred Parker Jr. wrote on the church’s website. “We’re excited to serve you and see you again at our upcoming Feed Jackson event on Thanksgiving Day!”

Questions can be emailed to admin@kingdom-life-jackson.org or, for those who prefer, staff can be reached at 517-962-2029.

