Feed Jackson event still on for 2021

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Feed Jackson event is still on for this year. The Kingdom Life Ministries will be providing a home-made Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s meal will be drive-through only to keep the event safe from any possible spread of coronavirus. Participants are asked to pull up to the drive-through window so the team at Kingdom Life Ministries can hand them a home cooked meal.

“We look forward to serving you again in person when it’s a little safer to do so,” Pastor Fred Parker Jr. wrote on the church’s website. “We’re excited to serve you and see you again at our upcoming Feed Jackson event on Thanksgiving Day!”

Questions can be emailed to admin@kingdom-life-jackson.org or, for those who prefer, staff can be reached at 517-962-2029.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.