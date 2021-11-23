Advertisement

Celebrating Thanksgiving with Shaheen Chevrolet

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy Thanksgiving Week! We want to thank all of our viewers who sent in an email telling us what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving. Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords shared the emails of the winners who will choose between a $50 gas card or a free oil change from Shaheen Chevrolet.

If you’re doing some pre-owned vehicle shopping during the holidays, Shaheen Chevrolet has some great ways for you to save some money.

Shaheen Thanksgiving Stacie and Lauren
Shaheen Thanksgiving Marcia and Katy
Take Me Home Tuesday: Chance the Rapurr
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Chance the Rapurr