Advertisement

Azzi Jewelers has the perfect gift for that special someone on your list

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether you’re looking for an engagement ring, a new watch, or a beautiful bracelet, you can find the perfect gift at Azzi Jewelers this holiday season. Plus, if you’re looking for a custom-made, one of a kind piece of jewelry, Azzi Jewelers has a jeweler and watchmaker on site that can make your piece of jewelry even more special.

Azzi Jewelers offers an extensive variety of quality fine jewelry, including everything from diamond bridal and engagement jewelry to brand name time pieces. Find out the latest trends, and learn more about the many different gift options you can find at Azzi Jewelers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

EXIT Realty Faces of Ingham County
EXIT Realty: Face of Ingham County
Azzi Jewelers
Azzi Jewelers
Faces of Ingham County: Deb
Getting to know a face of Ingham County
Modern Woodmen
Financial Friday tips with Modern Woodmen of America