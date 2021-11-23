Authorities seek stolen Middlebury Township trailer

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen trailer.

According to authorities, a 2005 trailer was stolen near the intersection of M-21 and Carland Road in November.

Police said the trailer has a custom frame, lights and hinges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 989-720-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.