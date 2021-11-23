Advertisement

Authorities seek stolen Middlebury Township trailer

Investigation is ongoing
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen trailer.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen trailer.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen trailer.

According to authorities, a 2005 trailer was stolen near the intersection of M-21 and Carland Road in November.

Police said the trailer has a custom frame, lights and hinges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 989-720-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Students rally at the Capitol.
Michigan students rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at colleges

Latest News

Authorities are looking for three persons of interest in connection with a counterfeit money...
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seek 3 suspected in counterfeit money complaint
Play of the Week: DeWitt and St. Joseph
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Pewamo Westphalia Pirates excited for Saturday’s state championship game
Pewamo Westphalia Pirates excited for Saturday’s state championship game