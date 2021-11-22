Two injured following Monday morning crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were injured following a T-bone crash in Hanover Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, the crash happened on Moscow Road at Buckman Road early Monday morning.

Police say a 65-year-old Litchfield man was traveling westbound on Buckman Road at Moscow Road when he drove into the intersection, not seeing a Ford truck driving northbound towards the intersection. The truck then collided with the Litchfield man driving an SUV.

The driver of the SUV sustained critical injuries, police say. The passenger of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.