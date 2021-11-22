Three area football teams headed to Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several local high school football teams will be heading down to Ford Field in Detroit this Friday and Saturday, trying to bring home a State Championship.

Here’s a look at the championship matchups for the local schools:

Lansing Catholic (12-1) will be playing Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-2) at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the Div. 6 title.

On Saturday, a matchup of the undefeateds. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) is facing Lawton (13-0) at 10 a.m. for the Div. 7 title.

DeWitt (12-1) takes the stage playing Detroit Martin Luther King (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. for the Div. 3 title.

Good luck to all our local players and coaches!

