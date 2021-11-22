Advertisement

Three area football teams headed to Detroit

The teams will be playing for a state championship at Ford Field.
High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several local high school football teams will be heading down to Ford Field in Detroit this Friday and Saturday, trying to bring home a State Championship.

Here’s a look at the championship matchups for the local schools:

  • Lansing Catholic (12-1) will be playing Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-2) at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the Div. 6 title.
  • On Saturday, a matchup of the undefeateds. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) is facing Lawton (13-0) at 10 a.m. for the Div. 7 title.
  • DeWitt (12-1) takes the stage playing Detroit Martin Luther King (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. for the Div. 3 title.

Good luck to all our local players and coaches!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Students rally at the Capitol.
Michigan students rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at colleges

Latest News

Douglas Hammonds in court Friday, Feb. 21
Former pastor pleads guilty to embezzlement
Kellogg's Co.
Kellogg’s resumes talks with striking workers
MSU student’s death being investigated by ELPD
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home