Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing

Investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Lansing.

According to authorities, police officers were dispatched to a home located near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street, on reports of a shooting.

Police said two people had been shot and the suspected gunman had fled the area.

The victims -- a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man -- were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Authorities said an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that matched the suspect’s on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Saginaw Street. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the suspected gunman fled, resulting in a pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Ottawa and Walnut streets. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, a 33-year-old man, was taken into police custody and a handgun was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

