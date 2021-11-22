Salvation Army hosting two thanksgiving meals at no cost
Wednesday’s meals are limited to 60 people and pre-registration is required.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area announced they will host two, free community meals for Thanksgiving.
On Monday, Nov. 22, The Salvation Army will host a lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its Citadel Corps, 525 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Guests can sit down to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal “with all the fixings.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, there will be a Thanksgiving dinner at the South Corps location, 710 W. Jolly Road. The meals will be served in two shifts:
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The split in shifts is to allow for proper social distancing and cleaning practice. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
Each shift is limited to 60 people and pre-registration is required for dine-in during those times. You can reserve your seat by calling (517) 484-4424.
Take-out style meals will also be available for those not dining in.
