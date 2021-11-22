Advertisement

Salvation Army hosting two thanksgiving meals at no cost

The Salvation Army will provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need on Wednesday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area announced they will host two, free community meals for Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Nov. 22, The Salvation Army will host a lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its Citadel Corps, 525 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Guests can sit down to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal “with all the fixings.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, there will be a Thanksgiving dinner at the South Corps location, 710 W. Jolly Road. The meals will be served in two shifts:

  • 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
  • 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The split in shifts is to allow for proper social distancing and cleaning practice. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Each shift is limited to 60 people and pre-registration is required for dine-in during those times. You can reserve your seat by calling (517) 484-4424.

Take-out style meals will also be available for those not dining in.

More information can be found HERE.

