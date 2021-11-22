Advertisement

Rep. Dingell going to war for her Lions

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving each season since 1934, their first year in Detroit.
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representative Debbie Dingell is going to war for her Lions.

The Democrat representing Michigan’s 12th district is firing back at political commentator and talk show host Bill Maher, who recently took a dig at the Detroit Lions.

“Let’s end the tradition where one of the football teams on Thanksgiving Day has to be the Detroit Lions, for a very important reason — pretending that this is a must-see game is key to how we avoid talking to our families for three hours,” Maher said during his ‘New Rules’ segment.

“It’s hard to tell Uncle Phil, ‘You know, I’d love to learn more about how the Rothschilds are micro-chipping Trump supporters, but the Lions are on,’” Maher continued. “I mean, he’s gullible, he’s not that gullible.”

On Monday, Rep. Dingell responded on her Facebook page.

“Sorry Bill. I will be watching and the suspense of wondering if this could be the game they break their record keeps you watching,” she said. “Rituals and traditions matter in these challenging times. Maybe we will surprise the world and win. Hope Springs Eternal. And rooting for the underdog soothes the soul as well.”

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving each season since 1934, their first year in Detroit after moving from Portsmouth, OH, then the second-smallest city in the NFL during the Great Depression.

She then went on to say that her heart was with Isiah Stewart after his scuffle with LeBron James during the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game, noted the shuffle in college football rankings for Michigan and Michigan State, and the University of Michigan women’s soccer team headed to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

Detroit hosts Chicago this year with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field.

What do you think? Should the Lions continue to play games on Thanksgiving?

