Red Sox Bringing Cora Back in 2022

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, talks with home plate umpire David Rackley after Ian...
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, talks with home plate umpire David Rackley after Ian Kinsler was called out on strikes during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons. The club is rewarding its manager for taking it to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension. Cora is now under contract through 2024.

