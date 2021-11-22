Red Sox Bringing Cora Back in 2022

-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons. The club is rewarding its manager for taking it to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension. Cora is now under contract through 2024.

