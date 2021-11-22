Advertisement

Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Poet Robert Bly, who authored the men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.

Bly also translated the work of international poets to bring them to U.S. readers.

He was 95 and had suffered from dementia for several years.

His daughter, Mary Bly, says he died at home in Minneapolis on Sunday, surrounded by family.

