Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates excited for Saturday’s state championship game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a great week to be a football fan -- but it’s an even better week to be Pirate.

The Pewamo-Westphalia High School Football team will be returning to play under the bright lights of the Ford Field in Detroit, for the Division 7 state title. The team earned their third state title in four years at Ford Field in 2019 and they will have another chance to do so this weekend.

The Pirates will square off with the Lawton Blue Devils in a battle of unbeaten teams. Each will be hoping to secure their place in the record books with a perfect season.

For the students at Pewamo-Westphalia High School, Saturday couldn’t come soon enough. For seniors, that feeling of excitement is one they’ll be experiencing again and for the last time.

Halie Myers, a senior and cheerleader, will be her second time under the bright lights.

“There are football players on the sideline and then there’s us. We’re the second closest to the football players and we can feel their excitement. It just gets us pumped up for the game and this will be my second time going to Ford Field and it’s also going to be my last time which is very exciting.” said Myers.

Band member and senior, Carli Huhn, said after a disappointing season last year, it feels good to have her last game playing with the band at Ford Field.

“Everyone’s super excited the whole band is, I am because I’m a senior. For half the band, they’ve never performed at Ford Field so this is like a huge deal,” said Huhn.

Last year’s season ended suddenly for the Pirates right before the playoffs. A team member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to forfeit. But this year, nothing can stop them from capturing another state title.

“It means so much to all of us because it’s the senior’s last performance and it’s just such an amazing way to go out and I honestly cannot wait,” said Huhn.

The Division 7 title game will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. Lansing Catholic will play Warren Michigan Collegiate for the Division 6 title on Friday Night. Division three Dewitt will play Detroit Martin Luther King on Saturday night.

