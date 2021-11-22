Advertisement

Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Hall of Fame ballot

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance
Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz's father said he was out of surgery and in stable condition, following a shooting in the Dominican Republic.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting.

Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%. Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira.

