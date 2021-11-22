Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s 11th consecutive win

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s Semi-Final -- DeWitt vs. St. Joseph.

DeWitt players Tyler Holtz and Tommy McIntosh had a key play in DeWitt’s 43-7 victory. It was the Panthers’ 11th straight win as they head into Saturday’s Division 3 Final against Detroit King.

