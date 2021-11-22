In My View: Verlander’s new deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hard for me to believe the Houston Astros gave Justin Verlander a $25 million one-year deal and he can opt for a second year at the same price.

He didn’t even pitch last season and the Detroit Tigers, while perhaps interested, never could have offered such a deal.

I think Verlander’s age and health are huge factors and what a risk for Houston. The Tigers, in my view, are wiser to spend the money elsewhere like for a shortstop, at the moment, at least, their greatest need.

