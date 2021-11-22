MSU student’s death being investigated by ELPD

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating the death of a Michigan State University student.

According to ELPD, at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report on Stoddard Avenue about four individuals who were found passed out. One was unresponsive and not breathing.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ingham County Medical Examiner. The other three individuals were transported to Sparrow Hospital for further medical attention.

Authorities say an autopsy was ordered and is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

