MSU creates new app to promote student safety

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is taking matters into its own hands to help keep students safe on campus.

The university created a new app for students called SafeMSU. The app is designed to help students make sure their friends and classmates get home without any problems.

Students say the disappearance of Brendan Santo has been a harsh reminder to always put safety first.

“It’s just very scary. I do feel pretty safe on campus up until that point. I was always skeptical but I definitely let my guard down and now it’s back up,” said MSU students Noelle Chan and Christina Xenos.

The app will offer one-touch emergency calls, quick links to rides through Safe Ride and Night Owl, and a virtual friend walk. Friends will be able to track each other’s locations to make sure they got home safe.

“One hundred percent I think this app tracking your friends making sure they’re okay checking up on them I think it could change that life or death situation,” said MSU student, Gary Winthorpe.

To get students on board they want the app to provide a safe ride home at night on the weekends.

“Busses don’t run on weekends here and that is a huge thing. Like, okay I’m going out with my friends, so exciting. Oh wait it’s a Saturday I have no other way of getting home except walking,” said Chan.

MSU students tell me they do like the idea of the app but whether or not they’ll use it will depend on how much it differentiates from the tracking devices they already have on their phones.

“If it’s compatible with both Android and Apple I think that’s a restriction that Apple has. Apple has a lot of features that make it very easy but if you have a mix it can be hard to track your friend’s locations,” said Chan.

The SafeMSU app is set to launch on December 13th. Students and people visiting campus will be able to download this app through the Apple Store and Google Play.

