Michigan State Police, Kroger team up to provide Thanksgiving meals to 200 families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 200 families will not have to worry about whether or not they can provide Thanksgiving dinner thanks to Michigan State Police and Kroger.

According to a release sent to News 10, Michigan State Police and Kroger have partnered to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families in central and southeast Michigan.

Meals provided by Kroger will be distributed to families identified by MSP Community Service Troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized the two for partnering to feed families in need.

“I am grateful to Kroger and MSP troopers for taking action to feed families in Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “For years, Kroger and members of the MSP, who routinely go above and beyond to serve our communities, have worked together to deliver Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. This Thanksgiving, I hope you get to enjoy time with your loved ones, eat great food, and remember to give back.”

While it’s a step in the right direction, for Kroger, the work is not done. The retail chain says its goal is to donate three billion meals to families in need by 2025.

“At Kroger, we are committed to ending hunger in the communities in which we live and serve,” said Rachel Hurst, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger. “Over the past four years, we have been able to donate more than 700 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. We are thankful to our partners at MSP for helping us identify families in need during the Thanksgiving season and look forward to another year helping to provide hope during the holiday season.”

Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro-North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer, and Tri-City.

“We appreciate Kroger continuing this wonderful holiday tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Our troopers really enjoy making these deliveries each year. Community service is an important part of who we are.”

Each meal donation will feed a family of 4-6 and includes a turkey and traditional sides. Meals are being delivered this week.

