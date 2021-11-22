Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State and Loyola of Chicago are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Loyola of Chicago earned an 80-63 win over Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game, while Michigan State won easily 83-59 against Eastern Michigan in its last outing.

SENIOR SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ryan Schwieger, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Braden Norris and Tate Hall have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Ramblers points this season.

SOLID SCHWIEGER: Schwieger has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

The Ramblers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 58 of 95 field goals (61.1 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan State has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 91 points per game.

