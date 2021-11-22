Lansing shooting could be connected to collision, pursuit, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Lansing.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street. News 10 cameras captured a silver vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and had multiple bullet holes along its driver’s side.

Norman Street was closed off to the public as a police SWAT team searched a home in the area.

Police said they are not ruling out the possibility that the shooting is connected to the collision on Ottawa Street and pursuit earlier Monday.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021. (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.