Lansing shooting could be connected to collision, pursuit, police say

Investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Lansing.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street. News 10 cameras captured a silver vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and had multiple bullet holes along its driver’s side.

Norman Street was closed off to the public as a police SWAT team searched a home in the area.

Police said they are not ruling out the possibility that the shooting is connected to the collision on Ottawa Street and pursuit earlier Monday.

