Lansing Police searching for missing 87-year-old with dementia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this man? Lansing Police need your help finding a man who went missing Sunday evening.

According to police, 87-year-old William Thomas McKaney was last seen near W. Jolly Rd. near Stafford Ave around 5 p.m. Sunday, walking to the nearby McDonalds.

Police described McKaney as 5′8″ and 150 pounds, last seen wearing a baseball hat, black jeans, and white tennis shoes. Authorities say McKaney suffers from dementia.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

