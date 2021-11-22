Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing 87-year-old with dementia

Police say McKaney went missing Sunday afternoon.
Police say McKaney went missing Sunday afternoon.(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this man? Lansing Police need your help finding a man who went missing Sunday evening.

According to police, 87-year-old William Thomas McKaney was last seen near W. Jolly Rd. near Stafford Ave around 5 p.m. Sunday, walking to the nearby McDonalds.

Police described McKaney as 5′8″ and 150 pounds, last seen wearing a baseball hat, black jeans, and white tennis shoes. Authorities say McKaney suffers from dementia.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
An associate professor at UW-Madison explains the burden put on the prosecution.
Michigan lawyers stunned by Rittenhouse not guilty verdict
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-homicide in Livingston County on Nov. 19....
22-year-old man arrested in connection with double-homicide in Oceola Township
The discovery of nine poached trophy bucks in a barn has led to 15 state wildlife charges...
Michigan man faces 15 charges after poached bucks found

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Pure Michigan is marketing the state’s upcoming winter season in an advertising campaign...
Michigan’s winter focus of ads aimed at shoppers, travelers
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Students Rally Against Vaccine Mandates
Students Rally Against Vaccine Mandates