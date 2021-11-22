Advertisement

Kellogg’s talks resume

The session will be the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month.
Kellogg's Co.
Kellogg's Co.(Action News 5)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Kellogg’s will reopen contract talks with its 1,400 workers who are on strike.

The session will be the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month.

At that time, Kellogg’s claimed it was offering its last and best offer and the unions refused it. Since then, Kellogg’s filed a lawsuit against the Omaha, Nebraska-based union for intimidating workers and blocking entrances.

Workers in Battle Creek, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on...
Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, to support workers on strike in Battle Creek, Mich.(Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

