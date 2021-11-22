Kellogg’s talks resume

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Kellogg’s will reopen contract talks with its 1,400 workers who are on strike.

The session will be the first time the two sides have met since the beginning of the month.

At that time, Kellogg’s claimed it was offering its last and best offer and the unions refused it. Since then, Kellogg’s filed a lawsuit against the Omaha, Nebraska-based union for intimidating workers and blocking entrances.

Workers in Battle Creek, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, to support workers on strike in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.