On The Job report: 11/22/2021

Assembler - 2nd shift

AVANCEZ

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

We currently have openings for Assemblers in an Assembly Plant in Lansing, MI. We are looking for As-semblers for 2nd Shift; mandatory OT, including Saturdays, as required by General Motors.

Starting wage of $13 an hour + $0.39 for second shift.

We do urinalysis drug tests and background screens.

2nd Shift Schedule:

Monday - Friday (Saturdays may be required)

4:55pm - until (Out times varies based on customer demands)

Typically 9-10 hours shifts

2nd Shift starts on Wednesday, September 8th, if starting before, team members will have to train on 1st or 3rd shift.

Primary Responsibilities:

Assembles automotive components on a standard assembly line using manual and automated processes

Requirements:

Expectations:

• Reliability

• Punctuality

• Maintain a safe working environment

• Able to read and follow work rules

• Adhere to policies and procedures

Qualifications and Experience:

• Automotive manufacturing experience preferred but not required

• Attention to detail

Traits/Values:

• Hope: The quality of possessing and adhering to positive, optimistic expectation of future events.

• Trust: Confidence in one another.

• Compassion: The quality of an understanding of another’s challenges.

• Justice: Concern for fairness.

• Wisdom: The quality of having good, sound judgement.

• Courage: Strength in the face of adversity.

Selection Process: Qualified applicants will be interviewed. The interview will be used to fully describe job expectations, explain the hiring process, and answer questions.

Avancez LLC advocates full equal employment opportunity for all people without regard to race, color, reli-gion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, or status as covered veterans in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Avancez LLC complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities.

How to Apply:

To apply, send resume via email titled: ATTN: ASSEMBLER - 2nd Shift to Lisa Ballard at lballard@avancezassembly.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8579162

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 8579162

Administrative Assistant

DOERR REAL ESTATE

Salary:

$18/hour

Description:

40 hrs a week, Mon-Fri 8:30 to 5 p.m. with a 30 min lunch. They are flexible with time if individuals need to go do something they are allowed to flex time within reason.

This is an immediate hire position.

Job duties are: Large quantity filing, banking, accepting or rental payments, typing and mailing letters as needed or requested, maintenance requests forwarded to maintenance staff and various other office/clerical duties as needed.

Requirements:

Basic skills such as typing a letter, excel and filing.

Prefer someone who is personable and can work with the team like an added family member.

How to Apply:

Apply via email to: ronpat1004@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9141881

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9141881

Director of Operations

CLINTON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION

Salary range: $76,875 - $87,125

Description:

FLSA: Non-Exempt

General Summary:

Under the direction of the Managing Director, the Director of Operations supervises all road and bridge maintenance, equipment maintenance and repair activities. Develops long and short-term maintenance strat-egies for the Road Commission and interacts extensively with other public entities, contractors, utilities, the media, and the public to provide public information, resolve problems and address ongoing concerns. Re-views and evaluates expenditures related to maintenance and equipment activities and keeps the Managing Director apprised of progress in achieving operational objectives.

Requirements:

CDL A with N endorsement- required

Education: Possession of a bachelor’s degree in an area related to Civil Engineering, particularly Highway Engineering, Construction Management preferred or equivalent work experience and/or education.

Experience: Eight years of progressively more responsible supervisory experience as a supervisor in con-struction management, preferably road construction and/or maintenance.

How to Apply:

Visit https://ccrc-roads.com/contact-us/employment/ for the full job description and application. Resume, cover letter and application can be emailed to staleyk@ccrc-roads.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/13959032

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 13959032

