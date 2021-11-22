Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are surging. The state currently has the highest amount of cases in the nation for the past week.

Related: Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases

For Saturday through Monday, the state is reporting 17,008 cases. That’s an average of 5,669 per day.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent surge.

“As multiple generations plan to congregate for the holidays, it’s important that people are getting vaccinated, that they’re wearing a mask, that they’re continuing to test if they’re not feeling well and they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID,” she said.

Data on the state’s website shows that Sparrow Hospital is at 99% capacity while McLaren Greater Lansing is at 97% and Henry Ford Allegiance is at 87%.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Students rally at the Capitol.
Michigan students rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at colleges

Latest News

In this April 2, 2020 photo, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle holds a medical...
Sparrow Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike amid contract dispute
Charlotte High School has moved to strictly virtual learning following the recent MDHHS orders.
Charlotte Public Schools first to send home COVID tests
One Santa in Colorado isn't letting the pandemic stand in his way of spreading holiday cheer.
Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases
Charlotte is the state's first pilot school district for "MI Backpack Home Tests."
Charlotte will pilot new testing program