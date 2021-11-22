Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are surging. The state currently has the highest amount of cases in the nation for the past week.

Related: Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases

For Saturday through Monday, the state is reporting 17,008 cases. That’s an average of 5,669 per day.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent surge.

“As multiple generations plan to congregate for the holidays, it’s important that people are getting vaccinated, that they’re wearing a mask, that they’re continuing to test if they’re not feeling well and they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID,” she said.

Data on the state’s website shows that Sparrow Hospital is at 99% capacity while McLaren Greater Lansing is at 97% and Henry Ford Allegiance is at 87%.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.