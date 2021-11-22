Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Deb Buchman has been a hair dresser in Mason for many years.

“You know Mason is such a quaint town and I’ve always enjoyed it and matter of fact, I’ve had three different salons here so that sums up that I really like the community and the people that live here,” says Buchman.

Buchman says it’s a great place to raise her family of two daughters and a great place for her three grandkids.

