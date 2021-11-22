Advertisement

Former pastor pleads guilty to embezzlement

His attorney says he plead guilty because he “wanted to do what was right.’
Douglas Hammonds in court Friday, Feb. 21
Douglas Hammonds in court Friday, Feb. 21
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan pastor pled guilty in an Eaton County court to embezzling $285,000 from his church.

Douglas Hammond was accused of stealing $285,000 from Olivet Assembly of God Church over several years, from January 2014 until November 2019.

Hammond’s attorney says he pled guilty because he “wanted to do what was right.’

Read More: Community speaks out about former pastor accused of embezzlement

Treasurer of Olivet Assembly of God Church Yvonne Good said the church was not interested in commenting on the case. She declined to say what Hammond did with the stolen money just that there were “a lot of special circumstances” with the case.

According to Eaton County’s chief assistant prosecuting attorney, Chris Anderson, Hammond’s sentencing is set for June 9, 2022, due to concerns about his health.

