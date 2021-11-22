Advertisement

East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death

Drinking down among MSU campus, officials say
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University student is dead, and police said alcohol could’ve caused it.

East Lansing police haven’t said much about the death that happened Saturday morning on Stoddard Avenue, near MSU’s campus.

“It just seems people need to know their limits and understand the dangers of alcohol,” said Matthew Zaremba, MSU student.

That’s something MSU said they’ve been working on for the last 20 years.

Dr. Dennis Martell is the health promotion director at the university. He said they look at several things to try to curb alcohol abuse among the campus community.

“We don’t tell students what to do, we tell students what they do. In other words, we try to clear up some misconceptions about alcohol use on campus,” said Dr. Martell.

Dr. Martell said fewer students are drinking. Since 2000, the average blood alcohol level among students was cut in half. And Dr. Martell said it’s more acceptable for students to refuse a drink.

“Students support other students not drinking and that’s the way it should be,” said Dr. Martell.

He added while fewer students said they’re drinking, there’s still room for improvement. Specifically looking at why students are drinking.

“Celebrations and alcohol are synonymous. People chose to use more alcohol on celebratory occasions. As a society we need to step back and see how we condone or support that,” said Dr. Martell.

Michigan has a medical amnesty law, which means students won’t get in trouble if they are helping someone get medical treatment, even if they’re drinking underage.

Related: MSU creates new app to promote student safety

There other people who passed out were taken to the hospital.

An autopsy on the student is expected to be done in about six to eight weeks.

