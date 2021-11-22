Couple of Baseball Trades Monday

-NEW YORK (AP) - Speedy utility player Tyler Wade has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash. Wade was designated for assignment Friday when the Yankees needed roster spots to protect prospects ahead of the winter meeting draft. The 26-year-old infielder and outfielder hit .268 with five RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 103 games last season.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Cleveland Guardians have been involved in a couple of deals. The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Guardians for cash. The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. And the Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Guardians for a player to be named or cash. The 25-year-old right-hander owned a 1-7 record with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts.

