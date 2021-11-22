Advertisement

Coach Tucker on loss to OSU, preps for Penn State

MSU football coach Mel Tucker speaks on the Spartans’ loss to Ohio State and the preparation for Penn State
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following a 56-7 loss in Columbus to Ohio State.

The Spartans next face Penn State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in the final game of the regular season.

