Coach Tucker on loss to OSU, preps for Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following a 56-7 loss in Columbus to Ohio State.

The Spartans next face Penn State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in the final game of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.