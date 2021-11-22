Coach Tucker on loss to OSU, preps for Penn State
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following a 56-7 loss in Columbus to Ohio State.
The Spartans next face Penn State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium in the final game of the regular season.
