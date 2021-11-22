Car flipped, police investigating crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. in Lansing.

The crash left on car on its side and another severely damaged. Police tell News 10 crews they believe the crash is connected to a shooting that lead to a chase earlier Monday.

Stay with News 10 while we work to bring you more information.

