Advertisement

Car flipped, police investigating crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. in Lansing

Lansing Police investigate a crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. that left on vehicle on its side.
Lansing Police investigate a crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. that left on vehicle on its side.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a crash on N. Walnut and Ottawa St. in Lansing.

The crash left on car on its side and another severely damaged. Police tell News 10 crews they believe the crash is connected to a shooting that lead to a chase earlier Monday.

Stay with News 10 while we work to bring you more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Students rally at the Capitol.
Michigan students rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at colleges

Latest News

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rep. Dingell going to war for her Lions
The Salvation Army will provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need on Wednesday.
Salvation Army hosting two thanksgiving meals at no cost
Michigan State Police, Kroger team up to provide Thanksgiving meals to 200 families